Against a possible Chinese attack! The US wants the Taiwanese army to arm itself to the teeth with drones

Taiwan should rely on drones as a deterrent against a possible Chinese attack, the top US diplomat on the island said, quoted by DPA.

"Nothing will deter conflict more effectively than turning Taiwan into a hornet's nest of aerial, surface and underwater drones," said Raymond Green, director of the American Institute in Taiwan and de facto US ambassador, during a drone forum in Taichung.

Green also commented on the possibility of closer cooperation with the United States, including Taiwanese investment in the US drone industry. He said that cooperation between the United States and Taiwan on drone development could create a stable manufacturing base for the democratic world, reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions, and strengthen the common deterrence of the free world.

To boost the drone industry, the Taiwanese government in mid-June proposed a special budget covering the period from August 2026 to December 2031, with a ceiling of up to NT$210 billion (about US$6.6 billion). The plan includes coastal surveillance drones, coastal defense strike drones, and small unmanned kamikaze boats.

However, parliamentary approval is needed. The main opposition party, the Kuomintang, which has a majority in the legislature, has proposed a counterproposal with a higher ceiling — 240 billion NT dollars over six years, with funding coming from the regular budget rather than a special fund.

The legislature is due to begin its first review of the two competing proposals tomorrow.

The United States, which has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is its main security partner, plays a key role in the island's defense.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory. The island has been governed independently for decades by a democratically elected government. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently reaffirmed his intention to "unify" Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force if necessary.