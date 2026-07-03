French citizen arrested for trying to transport Thai woman in suitcase across border

Albanian border authorities have arrested a French citizen suspected of trying to transport a Thai citizen, locked in a suitcase, from Albania to Montenegro, Euronews Albania reported, BTA reported.

The twenty-six-year-old man was detained yesterday at the Albanian-Montenegrin border near the village of Murican. When checking his car, officers found that a Thai citizen was hidden in a suitcase in the back seat, who was allegedly to be taken out of Albania illegally.

The investigation so far has shown that the French citizen planned to transport the Thai woman through Montenegro and Croatia to France, avoiding the legal procedures for transit and entry into the respective countries.

The Thai citizen was also arrested, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.