The wanted person for the attack on a Ukrainian oligarch in Monaco has fled through several European countries

Investigators believe that the suspect in the attack in Monaco, whose target was the Ukrainian oligarch Vadim Ermolaev, has already left the country and is outside the principality. This is reported by the Italian news agency ANSA, referring to a publication by the French publication Le Parisien, reports News.bg.

According to the information, the 39-year-old woman managed to escape immediately after the attack. Initially, she walked to the French town of Beausoleil, which is located right next to the border with Monaco. From there, she continued in a car registered and rented in Germany.

The investigation indicates that her route passed through France, then entered Italy and then continued to Switzerland. At present, authorities believe that she has already left the area, and the search for her continues at the international level.

According to investigators, the suspect is a Ukrainian citizen who lives in Frankfurt, Germany, and is known to the services for alleged ties to organized crime.

In connection with the case, Interpol has issued a red notice for her international search, with law enforcement agencies in several European countries participating in the search operations.