Erdogan: Israel is trying to sabotage US-Iran talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sharply criticized Israel, accusing the country of deliberately trying to sabotage diplomatic contacts between the US and Iran.

In an official statement, the Turkish leader stressed that Ankara is closely following these actions, which he said are aimed at escalating tensions in the Middle East and undermining the possibilities for stability.

Erdogan once again condemned the actions of the Israeli army in the Palestinian enclave. He categorically stated that “the inhuman attacks of the Israeli occupation forces against the oppressed in Gaza must be stopped“. According to him, the international community must exert more serious pressure on Tel Aviv to cease fire.

Turkey continues to maintain a firm position in support of the Palestinian population. Ankara insists on finding a lasting peaceful solution to the conflict and warns that Israel's actions threaten not only regional but also global security.

Source: Anadolu Agency