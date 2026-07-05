Massive forest fire near Thessaloniki, 76-year-old detained

A sudden and rapidly growing forest fire broke out on Saturday evening above the outskirts of Thessaloniki, Greece's second largest city. The flames started from a mountain ravine at around 8:30 p.m. and quickly spread to vast areas of dry vegetation, causing alarm among local residents. In response, the fire department issued emergency evacuation orders for three villages north of the city - Antoupoli, Filotei and Galini.

Organized evacuation and care for vulnerable groups Residents of the affected areas received warnings via text messages on their mobile phones, urging them to leave their homes immediately. Particular attention was paid to a home for people with special needs, where 157 people live. Of these, about 120, who can move independently, were temporarily accommodated in a gym, while the rest were transferred to a nearby psychiatric clinic, local authorities reported.

Suspect in the fire - 76-year-old man detained

During the investigation, a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of deliberately starting the fire. According to firefighters, he did not appear sober when he was detained, which may have contributed to the incident. The fire affected several commercial establishments, which were seriously damaged, although residential buildings were not burned.

Huge smoke and explosions worry residents of Thessaloniki

Local residents say they saw bright flames and heard explosions coming from burning warehouses with flammable materials. Thick, black smoke spread over the western neighborhoods and suburbs of the city, creating a serious problem with visibility and air quality.

Firefighting: firefighters and volunteers on constant alert

Around 115 firefighters, supported by 38 specialized vehicles and numerous volunteers, joined the firefighting effort. Firefighting aircraft were also used at the beginning of the operation, but with the onset of night, air operations were suspended. Despite strong winds that complicate the situation, firefighters remain on site and await reinforcements.

Fires in Greece - part of the annual fight against nature

Greece is used to forest fires, especially during the dry and windy summer months. After a relatively calm June, the first major fire of the year broke out on Wednesday in the central part of the country, claiming the lives of a man and his 12-year-old son. On Saturday, in addition to Thessaloniki, fires raged in the region of Halkidiki - a popular tourist destination - and near the town of Kukush in the north. For now, the country has managed to avoid the worst of the heatwave that has gripped much of Europe.