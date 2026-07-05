Toxic cloud covers Thessaloniki, authorities advise citizens not to go outdoors

A toxic cloud covers Thessaloniki, after firefighters fought a large fire in the suburbs of the city all night, Greek media reported. The fire broke out yesterday at around 8:30 p.m. in agricultural land in the suburb of Oreokasto and quickly grew. The fire has engulfed two factories - a waste recycling plant and a textile factory, BTA reported.

Due to the situation, the authorities have activated the 112 emergency warning system and ordered an evacuation, reports the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper "Proto Thema". 52 fire engines and 160 firefighters have been involved in controlling the large fire. Specialized aircraft have also participated. Military units also provided assistance. Four firefighters were injured in the operation and were hospitalized.

The situation is complicated because the fire in one of the factories in the area, which recycled waste, is constantly rekindling. Due to the burning of waste, there is a cloud of toxic substances over Thessaloniki, the publication states.

A 76-year-old man was detained and admitted that he caused the fire with his car when making a dangerous turn, which caused sparks and ignition. The man was under the influence of alcohol.

Due to the deteriorating air quality in some parts of Thessaloniki, the authorities are advising citizens not to go outdoors.

The complete control of the fire is expected to continue for several more hours, as there is a large amount of flammable materials in the waste plant.

According to information from "Sky" Several uninhabited huts in the area of the fire have burned down.

Yesterday, fires broke out in several regions of Northern Greece and the authorities ordered a preventive evacuation in parts of the Halkidiki peninsula and the Thessaloniki region. According to regional publications, tourists are among the evacuees.

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Thessaloniki told BTA that as of 10:20 p.m. local time, there were no reports of Bulgarian citizens injured or in need of assistance.