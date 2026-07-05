Israel declares readiness to move quickly to offensive operations in Lebanon

The Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli army, Eyal Zamir, promised today decisive action against the pro-Iranian armed movement "Hezbollah", reported Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

The Israeli army "will continue to act decisively against threats from Lebanese territory and is ready to move quickly to offensive operations if the ceasefire is violated," said Lieutenant General Zamir during a visit to Israeli soldiers near the Beaufort fortress in southern Lebanon.

"The Lebanese Armed Forces must fulfill their commitments under the signed historic agreement and act to eliminate the terrorists from "Hezbollah" and terrorist infrastructure from the area," he added, quoted in an army statement.



After capturing Beaufort Castle, a historic Crusader-era fortress a few kilometers north of the border, in late May, the Israeli army announced that it had discovered a network of Hezbollah tunnels beneath it.

Beaufort served as a base for Israeli forces during the twenty-year occupation of southern Lebanon until 2000, AFP recalls.



The war in Lebanon resumed on March 2, when Hezbollah carried out shelling of Israeli territory in a sign of support for Iran, which has become the target of an Israeli-American offensive.

Israel responded with a broad campaign of bombing and ground offensives, while calling for the evacuation of entire areas in southern Lebanon during the fighting that lasted more than three months.

A memorandum of understanding signed on June 17 by Tehran and Washington allowed a fragile ceasefire to take effect on June 21, before a framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel was signed on June 26 with the prospect of a "lasting peace".



Israel has announced that it wants to keep its troops in the area, which could extend ten kilometers from its border, and is continuing its regular strikes.

"The actions of our soldiers on the Beaufort Ridge and throughout southern Lebanon are carried out in accordance with the agreement and the mechanisms arising from it", Zamir said, warning that any threat to Israeli soldiers or civilians "will be immediately defeated and eliminated".