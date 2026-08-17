Seven killed in stampede at temple in India

At least seven people died and dozens of others were injured in a violent stampede at the famous Hindu temple “Ashok Dham“ (Ashok Dham Temple) in Lakhisarai district, located in the Indian state of Bihar. The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of today, Monday, August 17, 2026, world news agencies report.

How did the tragedy happen?

The incident occurred around 6:30 - 6:45 local time, when a huge stream of believers headed towards the religious complex. Mondays during the holy Hindu month of Savan (Shravan) are considered extremely auspicious for paying homage to the god Shiva, which has led to an unprecedented gathering of thousands of worshippers.

According to initial information from local authorities, quoted by the Indian branch of (NDTV - www.ndtv.com), the chaos was provoked by the sudden collapse of part of the protective barricades. Eyewitnesses told (Hindustan Times - www.hindustantimes.com) that shortly before the incident, two overcrowded trains had arrived at a nearby station, which critically increased the pressure on the temple's checkpoints. There were also rumors of a fallen electric pole with live wires, which further increased the panic among the crowd.

Rescue operation and investigation

Police and emergency services immediately arrived at the scene. Local police inspector Shivam Kumar confirmed the death of seven people, most of whom were women. The injured were rushed to the Sadar Hospital in Lakhisarai, with the condition of several of them remaining critical.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhury expressed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased on social media X and assured that the administration had taken full control of the situation. A special commission has been formed to investigate the incident to determine the exact causes of the security breach and crowd management.

Crowding incidents during major religious festivals in India remain a serious problem, due to ineffective measures to control the flow of tourists during mass gatherings.