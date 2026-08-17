Ben-Gvir Shocks: We Should Kill 40 People a Night in Gaza!

Israel has faced a wave of international criticism after a scandalous statement by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In a podcast interview widely broadcast by media outlets such as Al Jazeera and AP News, Ben-Gvir called for a renewal of massive strikes in Gaza and the carrying out of “30-40 targeted killings every night“.

Ben-Gvir criticized the temporary reduction in the intensity of the attacks and said that Israeli forces must eliminate not only those who pose an immediate threat, but also all those who, in his opinion, “do not deserve to live“. The minister further called for the complete evacuation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the restoration of Jewish settlements in the enclave.

His remarks immediately provoked sharp reactions from international human rights organizations, which warned that such rhetoric constitutes open incitement to ethnic cleansing and war crimes. Political observers note that Ben-Gwir's words further threaten the fragile diplomatic efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire, led under the auspices of the United States.