Russia reports 205 Ukrainian drones downed, six killed in strike in Belgorod region

Russian air defense systems shot down 205 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over Russian regions and the waters of the Azov and Black Seas overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry announced, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

According to the ministry, the drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kaluga, Kursk and Rostov regions, as well as over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced that drones were also shot down over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Meanwhile, six people were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Belgorod region, local authorities reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

According to authorities, four people were injured in the attack.