Bloody attack in Nigeria: Nine farmers killed

The situation in the Nigerian state of Kaduna remains extremely tense after another brutal attack on civilians. Here are the main facts known so far:

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the fields around the village of Kakangi, located in the municipality Birnin Gvari. Gunmen, identified by locals as heavily armed bandits, opened indiscriminate fire on farmers who were working their crops.

A United Nations (UN) report confirms at least nine bodies have been found, with six of the victims now officially identified by local authorities. Local leader Ibrahim Garba and other community sources said the real death toll could be as high as ten.

According to eyewitness accounts, the violence was sparked by a previous botched robbery attempt. Two bandits attempted to steal a local farmer's motorcycle, leading to a clash that left one of the attackers dead. The second criminal escaped and later returned with a large and heavily armed gang for bloody revenge.

In addition to those killed, the attackers also kidnapped an unknown number of villagers. Rescue operations and the search for survivors in the inaccessible forest terrain were temporarily suspended as night fell.

The northwestern region of Nigeria suffers from chronic insecurity caused by the activities of organized crime groups (locally referred to as "bandits"). They regularly attack rural communities, impose illegal taxes and kidnap people for ransom. At the start of the busy agricultural season, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already warned that the growing violence in these areas threatens the food security of Africa's most populous country. Human rights organization Amnesty International has condemned the escalation of bloodshed and called on Nigerian authorities to take immediate measures to protect the population.

Sources: BTA, France Press, Premium Times, Amnesty International.