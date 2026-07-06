Kremlin: Russian-Chinese naval exercises not directed against other countries

The Kremlin said that the joint naval exercises between Russia and China, which began on Monday in the waters and airspace near the Chinese city of Qingdao, are not directed against any country and are aimed at strengthening regional security, Reuters reported, quoted by News.bg.

The annual maneuvers will be held from July 6-13. Russia has sent a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue ship from its Pacific Fleet to participate, the Russian state news agency RIA reported.

Russian Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko said at the opening of the exercises that they would raise naval cooperation between Moscow and Beijing to a higher level and stressed that they were defensive in nature.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that the maneuvers were not directed against any country in the region and should not be interpreted as a threat. According to him, cooperation between Russia and China in this area is an important factor for predictability and security in the region.