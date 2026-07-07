Eight dead, dam collapses in China after devastating thunderstorms and Typhoon Mesak

A series of extreme weather events hit China, leaving behind serious material damage and human casualties.

The storm, led by the powerful Typhoon “Mesak“ and its accompanying intense thunderstorms, put rescue services in the most affected regions on alert.

Casualties and First Damage

According to the state news agency “Xinhua“, at least eight people have lost their lives as a result of the severe thunderstorms. Torrential rains and strong winds have caused serious damage, with the situation remaining critical in many populated areas.

The Nanning Disaster

The heavy rains brought by Typhoon “Meisak“ have led to a critical rise in water levels. In the city of Nanning, the water element has destroyed a dam wall. The collapse has sent tons of water directly into nearby settlements, flooding residential areas and infrastructure facilities in minutes.

Authority response

Rescue services in the affected areas are fully mobilized and are on the highest level of alert. Emergency operations are underway to evacuate the population from low-lying and endangered points. Teams are working to control the floods and provide first aid to the victims, while meteorologists continue to monitor the path of the typhoon.