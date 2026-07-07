Death toll in Russian attack on Kiev reaches 18

The death toll in the Russian attack on Kiev has reached 18 people, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported. 56 people were also injured, BTA reported.

Ukrinform cited a statement by the Ukrainian emergency services on the Telegram messaging app. Rescue teams are continuing their work. Earlier, 16 deaths were reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 6, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kiev and its region. Drones and missiles were used in the attack.

Ukraine launched more than 430 drones towards Moscow last night, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

The agency notes that the attack comes on the day a NATO summit begins in Ankara with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"From yesterday evening until 6 a.m., more than 430 drones flew in the direction of the Moscow region. Most of them were neutralized by air defense forces at a long distance. 36 enemy drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on social networks.

Ukrainian missile strikes have caused at least one death and caused fires at "infrastructure facilities" in Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, announced acting regional governor Alexander Shuvaev, BTA reports.

These Ukrainian strikes come a day after particularly massive Russian strikes against Ukraine, which killed at least 28 people, 26 of them in Kiev and its surroundings, according to local authorities.

The attack also comes as a NATO summit begins in Ankara today. On this occasion, Ukraine's European allies intend to reaffirm their support for Zelensky, who has been invited to the gala dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AFP notes.

According to diplomatic sources, the European NATO member states will make a commitment to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 70 billion euros both this year and next.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its strikes deep into Russian territory, targeting mainly energy infrastructure, in an attempt to cut off Moscow's financial revenues.