Norway urges China to use its influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine

Norway has urged China to use its ties with the Russian leadership to help end the war in Ukraine through negotiations. At the same time, Oslo said that such a step could also contribute to improving relations between Beijing and European countries. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, quoted by Reuters, reports News.bg.

According to him, it is China that has the best and most direct access to the Russian leadership, which gives it the opportunity to play an important role in efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“We expect, hope and strongly urge China to use this channel“, Støre said.

The Norwegian Prime Minister stressed that there is potential for deeper cooperation between Europe and China, but the ongoing war in Ukraine and the close relations between Beijing and Moscow limit the possibilities for such development.

A similar position was expressed by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who described the talks with the Chinese side on ending the war as “constructive and encouraging“.

According to Norway peace talks should begin without preconditions, with a ceasefire along the current front line in Ukraine as the first step.

“This in itself is a major concession from Ukraine. It is about its territory“, Jonas Gar Støre stressed.