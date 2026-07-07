There is a high risk of fires in Greece today, reports the public television ERT, citing the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, BTA reported.

The greatest risk of fires is on the island of Crete and the islands of Chios, Samos, Ikaria in the Aegean Sea.

The Civil Protection calls on citizens to be careful and avoid actions that could cause fires.

A series of fires have occurred in Greece in recent days.

The consequences of the large fire that broke out on Saturday evening in the Thessaloniki region are serious for the health of citizens, the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper "Ta Nea" states. After a long struggle, the fire was extinguished.

However, the fire burned down two factories, one of which was for recycling waste. Due to the burning of plastic, a large cloud of toxic substances rose over the city. The cloud has already spread over a large radius, reaching the Peloponnese peninsula and Athens, and according to experts there is a danger to public health, according to the information of "Ta Nea". Experts advise the use of protective masks, especially by vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people suffering from respiratory problems.

The "Aristotle" University of Thessaloniki is expected to publish data on the chemical composition of the cloud. Warnings were issued not to open windows and to avoid washing open spaces with a water jet, so as not to release dangerous particles into the atmosphere.