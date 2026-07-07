For Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan is the southern gateway to the sea

The upcoming meeting of Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Kyrgyzstan is not just a diplomatic event, but an opportunity to open up promising cooperation, political scientist Asel Omurakunova told the Kyrgyz news agency KABAR, BTA reported.

According to her, for Kyrgyzstan, which has no direct access to the sea, any reliable transport corridor is not only a matter of trade, but also of economic stability.

„A solid foundation has been laid between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan for diplomatic relations established on May 10, 1992. The official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Pakistan last December gave new impetus to these relations. Then the countries discussed trade, investments, transport and logistics ties and humanitarian cooperation“, the expert noted.

According to her, not so much diplomacy is the main issue in today's bilateral relations, but logistics.

„Figuratively speaking, Pakistan is a southern gateway to the sea for Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, the port of Karachi is of particular importance. For a country that does not have a direct outlet to the sea, access to such a port is an opportunity to integrate into the broad regional and global trade chains“, said Omurakunova.

The expert emphasized that the economy begins with roads. You can produce quality beans, meat, leather and textiles, but if the delivery is expensive and unpredictable, the goods are lost even before they reach the market.

„The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan is currently small, but the potential is huge. Pakistan is interested in Kyrgyz agricultural products, beans, fruits and leather. Kyrgyzstan, in turn, imports rice, medicines and textiles from Pakistan. Therefore, bringing the trade turnover to 200 million dollars is a completely feasible practical task,“ she believes.

According to her, the Bishkek - Torugart - Kashgar - Khunjerab - Islamabad - Karachi route is of particular strategic importance. The route opens the way to the port of Karachi and allows Kyrgyzstan to gain an alternative outlet to the sea.

“It is particularly important for Kyrgyzstan to have several transport routes. This is a matter of mature foreign policy,“ the expert explained.

Omurakunova added that the significance of Zardari's visit is not limited only to bilateral trade. For Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan is South Asia, an outlet to the Arabian Sea, a huge market, a developed textile and pharmaceutical industry. For Islamabad, Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia are energy, transit, new markets and an opportunity to expand ties beyond the traditional South Asian markets.

„There is also a human dimension here. Thousands of Pakistani students are studying in Kyrgyzstan, mainly medical specialties. This is not just statistics. These young people live in Bishkek for several years. And in other cities, they know Kyrgyz society closely. In 10-15 years, many will become doctors, managers, businessmen in Pakistan. Their personal experience in Kyrgyzstan will become part of the image of our country“, noted Asel Omurakunova.

According to her, the visit of the President of Pakistan should be seen as an opportunity to move on to a specific agenda.

„Bilateral relations have long been called promising. "Now it is important to fill them with practical content. In today's international politics, it is the practical result that is the best indicator of true partnership," she concluded.