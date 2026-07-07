Dozens injured in passenger bus crash in Turkey

A passenger bus crashed in the Kırıkkale region, in central Turkey, injuring 41 people, the Anatolian Agency reported, quoted by BTA.

For reasons still unknown, the bus traveling on the Tekirdag line – Kayseri, went off the road and overturned, the agency added.

Firefighters, police and gendarmerie teams rushed to the scene, and the local hospital in Kırıkkale, where the injured are being treated, described the condition of three of them as “serious“.

Kırıkkale Mayor Hüseyin Engin Sarıbrahim told the agency that the likely cause of the accident was the slippery road caused by the morning frost. “The cause of the accident could be the slippery road, but once again we see that all passengers in our passenger buses must fasten their seat belts“, added Sarıbrahim while inspecting the scene of the accident.