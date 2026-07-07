Cyprus implements artificial intelligence for more accurate forecasts of dangerous natural phenomena

Cyprus will use artificial intelligence technologies to prepare more accurate forecasts of dangerous natural phenomena. This is reported by the electronic edition of the Cypriot newspaper “Philelefteros“, reports BTA.

As part of the project, a specialized system for receiving data from meteorological satellites of the European Organization for the Use of Meteorological Satellites will be installed in the country. The system will provide real-time access to key information needed to predict extreme weather events and issue timely warnings.

The project cost is €460,000, and Cyprus will pay an annual fee of €120,000 for access to the satellite data.

It is also planned to significantly increase the protection against cyberattacks of weather observation and forecasting systems. The plans include the construction of a modern infrastructure that will use artificial intelligence, radar and satellite technologies to analyze data and issue warnings based on the expected consequences of natural phenomena.

The new system will provide analyzed satellite information in real time to the fire service, civil protection and aviation authorities, so that the services can respond more quickly to emergency situations.

The project also envisages expanding cooperation with European organizations through the use of specialized mathematical models, as well as installing new meteorological stations in the territory of Cyprus in order to increase the accuracy of measurements and forecasts.