Explosions were heard near the hotel in Damascus where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying, AFP correspondents reported from the scene, BTA reports.

The incident occurred during Macron's first visit to Syria after the Islamist coalition led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa came to power.

Explosive devices exploded near the French president's hotel in the Syrian capital, before Macron was greeted by al-Sharaa at the presidential palace. This was reported by Syrian state television and a security official.

The Elysee Palace said the French president did not hear the explosions while traveling to meet with the Syrian leader.

Witnesses reported smoke rising from an area near the hotel where Macron was staying. The French president headed to the presidential palace for official meetings this morning, Agence France-Presse added.