Russian air defense (ADF) assets have shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, 2 long-range guided missiles "Neptune" and 797 drones of the Ukrainian army in the last 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported in Moscow, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

"Air defense systems have shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, 27 rockets from the HYMARS multiple launch rocket system, manufactured in the United States, 2 long-range guided missiles "Neptune" and 797 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles“, the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also summarized the Ukrainian weapons destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 176,303 unmanned aerial vehicles, 664 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,060 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,754 multiple launch rocket systems, 35,672 field artillery and mortars, and 65,824 units of special military vehicles.

Russian servicemen took control of Petro-Ivanovka in the Kharkiv region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, TASS reported.

"Units of the group "North" improved its tactical position. As a result of decisive actions, the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka in the Kharkiv region was taken under control," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that units of the "North" group are simultaneously advancing in several directions to create a security zone on the territory of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

For their part, units of the Ukrainian armed forces have struck two enterprises of the Russian defense industry in the Bryansk region, as well as a fuel depot at the Belgorod airport, Ukrinform reported, citing a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Ukrinform also reports that yesterday, July 6, 255 clashes were registered on the frontline between the armed forces of Ukraine and Russia.