General Grinkiewicz: Defense industry must think beyond the concept of 30-day ammunition stocks

The defense industry must meet the challenge of being able to sustain combat forces for a longer period of time, which requires larger ammunition stocks than in the past, NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe said on the sidelines of the alliance's summit in Ankara, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"What you need now is a sufficient supply of ammunition and the ability to renew it in case of depletion of battlefield capabilities," US Air Force General Alexus said today Grinkevich.

In the past, he said, 30 days of supplies were considered sufficient when sending troops into battle.

"What we really need to develop is the whole infrastructure of this industrial base that can sustain the battle for a longer period of time, so it's both about building the capacity and building the ecosystem that can sustain the battle," he added.