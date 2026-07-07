Peter Magyar: We have stopped the Hungarian pro-Orban public media

The Hungarian public radio and television, which in recent years were considered close to the government of Viktor Orban, interrupted their broadcasts this afternoon, announced Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who described the incident as a "historic day", reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

"Today, propaganda stopped broadcasting on the public media", wrote Magyar on social networks.

Viewers of the M1 television channel today came across a black screen with a message apologizing for the "lies" of recent years.

"Public media cannot lie. "We ask for your forgiveness for doing this for many years," the statement said. It added that the public media would be reformed to become "independent and credible."

Black screens also appeared on the websites of public media, while public radio temporarily replaced its programming with music content.

In a statement, the media group that runs public television and radio channels announced that M1's programming would resume in the evening, but without news broadcasts.