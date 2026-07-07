Benjamin Netanyahu: Donald Trump and I think alike because we are true allies, but I do not approve of the sale of F-35

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN that despite the disagreements that arise between them from time to time, he and US President Donald Trump "are looking in the same direction" on the big issues related to Iran, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the Israeli leader, it is too early to say what will happen from now on, after Washington and Tehran concluded a preliminary peace agreement.

"The president is convinced that he can stop the Iranian nuclear program," Netanyahu told CNN, but the Israeli prime minister added that he had his reservations.

"On the big issues, we are looking in the same direction. Yes, sometimes we have differences, but we are true allies," he pointed out.

The sale of US F-35 fighter jets to Turkey would "destroy" the balance of power in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

"This would disrupt the balance of power in the Middle East, because Turkey, in my opinion, has aggressive ambitions", Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN.

"When you give it that kind of military power, it will inevitably lead to aggression", he added.