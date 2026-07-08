US launches massive strikes against Iran after shelling of merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The US Armed Forces have launched a series of powerful air strikes against targets in southern Iran. The operation is in direct response to the Iranian shelling of three merchant ships passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, world agencies reported, citing an official statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM).

„US Central Command forces have launched a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose a heavy price for targeting and attacking commercial shipping carried out by innocent civilians in an international waterway“, the official statement of the US military states. CENTCOM added that Tehran's aggression was "unjustified, dangerous and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

Escalation in the key sea corridor

According to the British maritime security agency UKMTO, three tankers have been hit by shells and drones near the coast of Oman in the past 24 hours. Among the attacked vessels are a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker under the flag of Qatar, as well as an oil supertanker sailing under the flag of Saudi Arabia. One of the ships burst into flames, but according to initial information, no crew members were injured. Qatar and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned Tehran's actions, calling them a threat to global energy supplies.

The US military strikes targeted coastal radar systems, anti-ship missile sites, drone storage facilities and port facilities of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iranian state media has already reported a series of powerful explosions in the southern port city of Sirik, on the strategic island of Qeshm and in the Bandar Abbas region.

Resumption of oil sanctions

Washington's military response came just hours after the US Treasury Department officially revoked a temporary waiver that allowed Iran to sell crude oil on international markets. This license was granted in June as part of the interim de-escalation agreement.

The White House stressed that the agreed Memorandum of Understanding is fully linked to concrete actions, and Iran can benefit from economic relief only if it behaves “good” on the international stage. In response to the new strikes and the oil embargo, Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused Washington of violating the agreement and warned that it would take “all necessary measures to protect its national security.”

The current escalation comes at an extremely delicate moment — as Iran is grieving for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the US president is in Turkey for a NATO summit, where maritime security is a top agenda item.