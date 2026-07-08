Kiev under rocket fire in the early hours: Two people injured

The Ukrainian capital Kiev was subjected to a new Russian rocket attack early this morning, in which at least two people were injured. The news was announced by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on his official channel on the Telegram app.

According to information at 4:00 Bulgarian time, the enemy strikes had triggered the country's air defenses, and the air alert in the capital lasted about an hour.

Damage and injuries in the capital

Mayor Klitschko specified that the falling debris and the rocket hits had caused serious material damage on both banks of the Dnieper River. The following facilities are currently confirmed to have been set on fire:

Warehouse in one of the affected areas.

in one of the affected areas. Non-residential building in another urban area.

Regarding the injured citizens, two injured. One of them received medical treatment at the scene, while the second was transported and hospitalized for more serious injuries.

Escalation in other regions as well

The attack on Kiev is part of a wider wave of airstrikes. Earlier in the night, a heavy missile strike was also carried out on the Black Sea port city Odessa. The chairman of the Odessa regional military administration Oleg Kiper reported that during the attack there were 10 people were injured, with eight of them already hospitalized in local hospitals.

International support amid the strikes

Amid the increasing air pressure, South Korea has officially announced a new financial support package for Ukraine worth $100 million. South Korean officials in Ankara said the package was strictly focused on humanitarian and non-military aid and explicitly excluded the provision of lethal weapons. The decision was announced alongside the ongoing NATO summit.