The situation in the Middle East has escalated sharply in recent hours, putting the fragile ceasefire agreement on the brink of collapse. Less than an hour ago, Iran's Foreign Ministry issued an emergency statement officially warning Washington of “serious consequences“. Tehran accused the US of repeated violations of the bilateral memorandum of understanding and announced that it would take “decisive measures to protect its interests and national security“.

Timeline of the escalation

The official clash was provoked after Iranian forces attacked three merchant ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, including Saudi oil tankers Arabia and Qatar. In response, the White House acted immediately on two fronts:

Military Strike: US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have carried out massive and “powerful“ airstrikes on targets in southern Iran. Air defense facilities, radar systems and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drone launch sites were hit in the areas of the city of Sirik, the port of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have carried out massive and “powerful“ airstrikes on targets in southern Iran. Air defense facilities, radar systems and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drone launch sites were hit in the areas of the city of Sirik, the port of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. Economic sanctions: President Donald Trump's administration immediately revoked a temporary 60-day license allowing Iran to sell oil on the world market - a key concession agreed to in the peace process.

Markets reacted immediately

The news of the renewed hostilities and the oil embargo immediately shook the global economy. The price of Brent crude oil jumped nearly 6%, crossing the $76 mark immediately after the Iranian license was revoked. Shipping in the strait, through which nearly 20% of the world's oil traffic passes, has resumed is blocked and under serious threat.

Failure of diplomacy?

Tensions are rising amid ongoing mourning ceremonies in Iran for the recently assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Political analysts note that the June 2026 agreement aimed at permanently ending the war between the US and Iran is effectively at stake. The currency and diplomatic channels in Doha, where indirect technical negotiations were taking place, are completely frozen.

CENTCOM was categorical that “Iranian aggression against innocent civilian vessels in an international waterway will not remain without serious consequences“, while Iran claims that the US lied about the incidents to justify its illegal attacks.

While diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran remain completely blocked, the international community reacted sharply to the renewal of open military conflict. Here is what confirmed data from intelligence sources and statements by world leaders indicate.

Locations of the military bases hit in Iran

The forces of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) have carried out precision strikes on three key strategic points on the southern coast of Iran, aiming to paralyze the country's ability to control shipping:

The city of Sirik is sheltered: Strike the mobile sites for firing at anti-ship missiles and radar stations for early warning.

Strike the mobile sites for firing at anti-ship missiles and radar stations for early warning. The Bandar Abas complex is sheltered: Udareni sa commandni center and warehouse for drone-kamikaze on Islyamskata Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

Udareni sa commandni center and warehouse for drone-kamikaze on Islyamskata Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). Qeshm Island:Air strikes did not neutralize positions on the anti-aircraft defense (air defense), which was covered by the location in the vicinity of Iran Bouncers attack boats.

React to regional forces (Saudi Arabia and Qatar)

Ty kato Iranite strike byaha nasocheni sresche petrolni tankeri na Riyadh and Doha, reaction on the two capitals be Svetkavichna:

Saudi Arabia: The heir to the throne, Prince Mohamed bin Salman, is scheduled to meet at the Council for Sigurnost. Riyadh announced a massacre of readiness for its naval forces in the Persian Gulf and a prize for a hasty meeting at the Arab League, defining the Iranian actions of the cato „hide the flame for the global energy sigurnost“.

The heir to the throne, Prince Mohamed bin Salman, is scheduled to meet at the Council for Sigurnost. Riyadh announced a massacre of readiness for its naval forces in the Persian Gulf and a prize for a hasty meeting at the Arab League, defining the Iranian actions of the cato „hide the flame for the global energy sigurnost“. Qatar:Doha se is in a delicate situation, ty kato in stranata se provezhda neprekite technically negotiate between the USSR and Iran. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses “dulboko regret for the failure in diplomacy,” but then attack the civilians of Targovsky Sadove and the prize for the unamusing stop on fire.

Positions on European allies and NATO

Novinata for hitting the European leaders at the work session on Wednesday. The international response is categorical: