A CNN investigative report published in the early hours of July 8th revealed serious irregularities in the preparation of the massive US airstrikes against southern Iran.

According to confidential Pentagon sources, US Central Command (CENTCOM) approved the list of more than 80 targets using outdated intelligence from a decade ago.

The move was intended to be as quick as possible to respond after Iranian forces attacked three merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. However, the speed came at the expense of an up-to-date assessment of the terrain. International observers are already expressing concerns that the use of old maps could dramatically increase the number of civilian casualties, as residential areas have been built near the damaged military ranges and radar stations over the years.

At the moment, Washington is refusing to officially comment on the media's revelations.