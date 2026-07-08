The situation in the Middle East remains in a critical phase of escalation after the coffin containing the remains of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, arrived in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf for his official burial.

The funeral procession was used by the country's military leadership to issue direct ultimatums.

Iran's defense minister made a sharp statement on state television, vowing that the country would deliver a “swift and crushing response“ against US and Israeli military assets in the region.

At the same time, air raid sirens were sounded in Bahrain - where the US Navy's Fifth Fleet is based - danger.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise restraint and head for shelters as regional allies frantically try to mediate between Washington and Tehran to salvage the fragile ceasefire agreement.