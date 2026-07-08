During the closed sessions of the NATO Summit in Turkey, US President Donald Trump dealt a heavy diplomatic blow to European leaders.

In a speech earlier in the day, Trump openly criticized transatlantic partners for their passivity and lack of solidarity.

“Why does the United States continue to spend billions of dollars on the security of the Alliance when Europe refuses to stand shoulder to shoulder with us against Iran's terrorist acts?“, the American leader rhetorically asked the delegates present.

Washington's anger is fueled by the fact that key European countries have remained neutral and called for diplomatic restraint instead of supporting CENTCOM's military offensive in the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement increases tensions within the organization and calls into question the future coordination of common defense actions.