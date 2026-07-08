Kuwait and Bahrain attacked, Iran vows 'devastating response' after US strikes

Kuwait said its air defense systems were activated to intercept missiles after the US carried out air strikes against Iran, the Associated Press reported, BTA reported.

Bahrain also announced that it had been subjected to missile attacks.

There is currently no information whether damage was caused in either country, the AP points out.

Bahrain and Kuwait are not the first time that they have been targeted by Iranian attacks in the framework of clashes between the US and Iran, which have shaken the temporary agreement to end the war between the two countries.

The speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the US of serious violations of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries, and according to him, the violations are the American attacks on Iran, renewed oil sanctions, threats of further strikes, violations of Iranian "regulatory measures" in the Strait of Hormuz and continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Reuters reported.

“The era of harassment and blackmail is over“, Ghalibaf wrote in an op-ed in Ex. “We do not surrender“, he added.

The US military launched a series of strikes against Iran and revoked the country's license to sell oil after three tankers were hit by missiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's supreme joint military command, the Central Command “Khatam al-Anbiya“, said on Monday that the Iranian armed forces would deliver a “devastating response” after blaming the US military for the strikes in southern Iran, which His words constituted "blatant aggression" and warned that Tehran would not allow US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

A statement from the command said that the only safe route for commercial ships and oil tankers through the strait was the route determined by Iran.

The US military launched a new wave of strikes against Iran last night and revoked the license allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers were hit by shells in the Strait of Hormuz, which threatened an already fragile ceasefire agreement between the countries.

The US military launched new strikes against Iran, hours after three commercial ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the Associated Press reported. This is the latest exchange of strikes between the two countries that threatens a temporary agreement to end hostilities between them, notes agency.

The strikes are expected to hit various military sites and port facilities, US officials said.

The renewed attacks are certain to further complicate negotiations aimed at fully opening the strait, ending Tehran's controversial nuclear program and achieving a lasting end to the war that began on February 28, the AP said.