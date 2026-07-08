Iran confirms attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said today that it had launched strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Agence France-Presse reported, citing Iranian state television, BTA reported.

The IRGC also said it had hit 85 facilities at US bases in both Gulf countries after the US launched new attacks on Iran.

"As a first response to this aggression, the IRGC navy and air force carried out a joint operation with missiles and drones, hitting 85 strategic US military facilities," the IRGC said in a statement.

Kuwait announced earlier that its air defense systems had been activated to intercepted missiles after the United States launched air strikes on Iran, the Associated Press reported.

Bahrain also said it had been subjected to missile attacks.

The United States military launched new strikes on Iran, hours after three merchant ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the Associated Press reported. This is the latest exchange of strikes between the two countries that threatens a temporary agreement to end hostilities between them, the agency noted.

The strikes are expected to hit various military sites and port facilities, US officials said.

The renewed attacks are sure to further complicate negotiations aimed at fully opening the strait, ending Tehran's controversial nuclear program and achieving a lasting end to the war that began on February 28, the AP said.