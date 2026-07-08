Poland signs international agreement to establish service center for US high-tech missiles

Poland, the United States and three European partner countries have signed an agreement to establish a European service center for the high-tech PAK-3 missiles used in the Patriot air defense systems, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Koszyniak-Kamiś said, quoted by the Polish news agency PAP, BTA reported.

“We have signed an agreement with the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden to establish a service center for PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot systems in Europe“, Koszyniak-Kamisz wrote in Ex.

“This will significantly increase capacity and accelerate the production and maintenance of missiles“, he added.

The minister explained that Poland's goal is not only to purchase modern weapons, but also to participate in their production and maintenance in Europe.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, US Deputy Secretary of War Michael Duffy said that the US does not rule out the production of advanced PAK-3 missiles by “Lockheed Martin“ outside the country. Meanwhile, “Politico“ reported that an agreement on this issue will be signed during the Defense Industry Forum at the NATO summit.