German drones for Ukraine: why they are criticized

Two Ukrainian soldiers install wings on a large black box. This is a combat drone HX-2, which is the work of the leading German manufacturer of military equipment “Helsing“ and works with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Thousands of German drones for the Ukrainian army

The Bavarian startup, which is valued at billions, is supplying thousands of drones to the Ukrainian army, and is funded for this purpose by the German government. The German Bundeswehr also recently placed an order for millions from “Helsing“.

At the beginning of the year, a number of Western and German media outlets criticized the drones because they had various technical shortcomings and problems. However, the manufacturer refuted them: Ukrainian army servicemen tested the HX-2 drone together with employees of “Helsing“ at the front, and the test results were “encouraging“.

The HX-2 is a type of drone known as “kamikaze“. The Ukrainian army uses such combat drones at the front against the Russian army and military equipment. It is believed that they can cover a distance of 100 kilometers.

"Our task is to cut off their logistical chains"

DV was present at their combat mission. During it, the soldiers constantly monitor a detector hung on a tree. It detects Russian drones flying around. Two other soldiers - a pilot and a navigator - prepare the drone for takeoff. They turn on their laptops and monitors. The military team is deployed on the front near Pokrovsk, where the Russian army is constantly advancing. "Our task is to cut off their logistical chains", says the pilot.

Initially, "Helsing" supplied a simpler version of the HF-1 drone, developed jointly with a Ukrainian manufacturer. At that time, it was a batch of 4,000 drones. In early 2025, the German company announced the delivery of another 6,000 drones of the new HX-2 model, which is its own development. The soldiers that DW visited have experience with both models.

The HX-2 is fast and maneuverable. "It gives us a great advantage in the air - it is more difficult for the enemy to shoot it down", says the pilot. In addition, the drone can approach the target at an angle of 45 degrees, which makes it easier to hit it. Thanks to built-in technology, the explosion is detonated before it hits the target, which increases its range of action. Targeting is done with the help of artificial intelligence. If the pilot confirms a target identified by the artificial intelligence, the drone automatically heads there.

Soldiers talk about problems with takeoff

Ukrainian soldiers have identified certain shortcomings of the drone, but do not want to share them publicly - they plan to address them directly to the manufacturer. The manufacturer specified to DW that the HX-2 drones have so far “not been used on the front in combat conditions that would be sufficient for a principled assessment of their effectiveness in war conditions“. The company also states that they are currently adapting to the conditions on the front.

The mission our team is present at is carried out in clear skies, and the drone itself has to fly several dozen kilometers to reach a part of Donetsk that is occupied by the Russian army. However, the drone does not take off immediately, it comes to a problem that is not an isolated case with this model, explains one of the soldiers. In the end, the drone takes off, the pilot controls it, and the navigator monitors the route.

The Russians do not have a comparable model

The weather worsens and the test has to be terminated. However, during the next takeoff, the drone manages to hit a Russian KAMAZ truck. One of the soldiers tells us that the previous HF-1 model also caused problems at first, but the manufacturer responded to the feedback and corrected its weaknesses. The HF-1 then achieved hits of over 50% on the Pokrovsk front.

„Bloomberg“ reported that the German government had suspended orders for the HX-2: however, neither Germany nor Ukraine responded to DW’s inquiry on the subject. The Bundeswehr explained to us that the German army had ordered another HX-2 model. „The Bundeswehr maintains close and constant contact with the Ukrainian armed forces“, they told us. „The relevant conclusions are also reflected in further developments“, the response also states. The ministry could not provide more details „for reasons of military security“.

The commander of the Ukrainian team told us that they want to continue working with this drone - the Russians do not have a comparable model, including the “Lancet“. “In the “Lancet“ model, the engine is located at the back. The wings, which are also located at the back, control the drone. Only “Helsing“ has equipped its drones with four engines facing forward. Why? Because it gives them maneuverability and speed,“ he explains.

Authors: Hanna Sokolova | Roman Goncharenko