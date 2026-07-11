Mali government forces and their allies have launched a major counteroffensive to push back rebel forces from the town of Anefis and several other strategic towns in the north of the country.

Tensions have escalated following coordinated attacks by separatists from the Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA) and jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda.

An official statement from the Malian army said security forces had taken full control of key areas.

Separatist spokesman Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadan said on social media that the town of Anefis was the main target of their offensive. Analysts from international security research centers note that this city is of critical importance, as it serves as a starting point for the army to hold positions in the restive Kidal region.

Testimonies from local residents in the affected areas, including the city of Gao, describe massive door-to-door searches for hiding rebels.

Gao resident Mohamed Cisse confirmed to foreign correspondents on the spot that military units are actively patrolling the city's streets. Local security sources report dozens of neutralized fighters traveling on motorcycles and heavily armed pickup trucks. In parallel, attempts to attack prison complexes in the central parts of the country have been recorded, highlighting the complicated security environment in the Sahel.