Trump: 1,000 missiles are aimed at Iran if they try to kill me

US President Donald Trump issued an unprecedentedly sharp warning to the government in Tehran, stating that the US military is fully prepared to deliver a crushing blow to the Islamic Republic.

In a statement published on his social network Truth Social, Trump announced that exactly 1,000 missiles are “loaded and aimed“ at sites on Iranian territory.

According to him, the order for immediate action has already been given to the Pentagon and will come into effect if Iran tries to carry out an assassination attempt on his life.

The White House's reaction comes after intelligence reports provided by Israeli partners about increasing conspiracies by Iranian agents on US territory.

Trump stressed that the military has the capacity to completely destroy key areas in Iran within the framework of a one-man one-year plan for retaliation.