WSJ: Why Putin Refuses to Stop the War in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of being willing to compromise or accept a truce, even as economic pressure on Russia grows, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Kremlin's strategic goal remains unchanged - the complete surrender of Ukraine and the liquidation of its sovereignty. Putin believes he can break Kiev's will through relentless ballistic and missile attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

At the same time, however, the dynamics of the conflict are turning against the Russian leader. Ukraine is massively stepping up its own campaign of drones and long-range cruise missiles deep into Russian territory, hitting key component factories and refineries.

Military analysts cited by the publication indicate that Putin is ready to do anything to preserve his domestic political stability, ignoring the military reality on the front.