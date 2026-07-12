The situation in the strategically important region of Konstantinovka remains extremely dramatic, but Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold their positions with high morale.

The authoritative American publication The Washington Times has published an extensive and candid report directly from the front lines of the battlefield.

The material describes the harsh and exhausting reality of trench warfare, where soldiers are subjected to almost round-the-clock, merciless artillery shelling and drone attacks that affect both military facilities and the remaining civilian population in the city.

“We keep fighting, despite everything“, local commanders and young fighters tell foreign journalists.

The Washington Times representatives talk about the serious logistical challenges, the shortage of ammunition and fatigue among the personnel, which, however, did not break the will to resist.

The city has become another key fortress, whose fate has a huge impact on the overall dynamics of the front in Eastern Ukraine.