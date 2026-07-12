The commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has officially become the subject of serious accusations by law enforcement agencies for organizing kidnappings and brutal murders of civilians.

According to official reports of the investigative services, quoted in detail in the Ukrainian national media and confirmed by international observers, irrefutable evidence has been collected against the senior military officer.

The investigation claims that the crimes were committed on his personal orders during the conduct of combat operations in disputed areas, where international humanitarian law was grossly violated.

The case immediately caused a wide and stormy public response both in Ukraine and among its Western partners. International human rights organizations have come out with positions demanding full transparency, impartiality, and strict adherence to the law in the conduct of the upcoming trial.

The military leadership has declared that it will not allow crimes to be covered up, as adherence to the values and laws of war is of key importance for the legitimacy of the army.