NATO aircraft patrols over the Black Sea

Early this morning, at around 4:30 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 12, 2026, a NATO Boeing E-3A Sentry early warning and airspace control aircraft was conducting a patrol mission in Romanian airspace, in close proximity to the Black Sea coastline. The flight is part of the Alliance's large-scale operational commitments to ensure constant vigilance and protection of the Eastern Flank.

Strategic Mission: AWACS aircraft serve as the “eyes in the sky” for the allies.

AWACS aircraft serve as the “eyes in the sky” for the allies. Radar Range: The platform has the ability to detect air targets hundreds of kilometers away.

The platform has the ability to detect air targets hundreds of kilometers away. Operational framework: The patrol is carried out in the context of NATO's enhanced Eastern Sentry activity.

The regular presence of reconnaissance aircraft of this class over the Black Sea region aims to prevent incidents and guarantee the sovereignty of member states. According to official data from the NATO Air Force Command, coordination is carried out in real time with the ground control and air defense centers of Romania and Bulgaria, providing a complete picture of the operational situation in the region.