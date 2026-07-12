Iran blacklists Trump and Meloni as "enemies" of Islamic Republic

US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have been added to an Iranian blacklist of politicians designated by Tehran as "enemies" of the Islamic Republic. This was reported by Italian media outlets, including ANSA, “Corriere della Sera“, “Open Online“ and “TG Com 24“, quoted by BTA.

The list was published by the Iranian publication “Hamshari“, owned by the Tehran Municipality. It includes Western and Israeli leaders who, according to Tehran, are responsible for the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died in US-Israeli strikes on the Iranian capital on February 28.

The published images show the politicians wearing orange prison uniforms. Among them are Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The list also includes a number of Israeli representatives - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff of the Israeli Armed Forces Eyal Zamir.

Among the Americans are Donald Trump, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commander of US Central Command Brad Cooper.

Curiously, the list does not include Trump's special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, as well as US Vice President J.D. Vance.

The first two positions on the Iranian blacklist are Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump. In the images, a symbolic shooting target is placed in front of their foreheads. Giorgia Meloni is at number nine, while Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Keir Starmer occupy positions between 11 and 13.

The coincidence between the Iranian list and Trump's latest statements is particularly telling. The American president criticized not only Meloni, but also Merz, Macron and Starmer for not supporting Washington in the war with Iran.

However, the four European leaders have repeatedly stated that they do not want to involve their countries in the conflict, since it was not started or led by them, and that they do not intend to participate directly in the hostilities.

In Italy, the reaction in defense of Giorgia Meloni was immediate. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed full solidarity with the prime minister and said that she would not give in to threats.

“This is an incident that affects not only the personality of the prime minister, but also the democratic values and institutions that she represents“, wrote on the social network X, the president of the Italian Senate, Ignazio La Russa.

He condemned any form of intimidation, violence and hate speech, stressing that Italy must remain united in defending democratic principles.

The deputy prime minister and leader of the “Lega” party, Matteo Salvini, also expressed support for Meloni.

“Whoever attacks Giorgia Meloni attacks us all. We categorically condemn the threats made by Iran. "Italy will not succumb to intimidation," he said.

The appearance of the blacklist in the Iranian publication "Hamshari" came shortly after Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, called for revenge for the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.