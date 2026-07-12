Qatar calls for temporary suspension of maritime traffic after new Iranian attacks

Qatar has recommended a temporary suspension of maritime traffic after a series of Iranian attacks, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

The country's Ministry of Transport announced that it recommends that all sailings and other “maritime activities“ be suspended until further notice. The warning applies to commercial vessels, fishing boats, jets, pleasure boats and “all other maritime vessels“.

The Qatar-based television “Al Jazeera“ specified that this is a recommendation, although some other media outlets have defined the measure as an official ban.

Navalism has an important place in Qatar's history and economy. From traditional dhow boats and pearling to modern tourist cruises and luxury yachts, shipping is closely linked to the country's identity, DPA recalls.

Qatar, which is located on a peninsula in the Persian Gulf, has numerous fishing and yacht ports used by both commercial and private vessels.

Earlier today, Qatari authorities reported new Iranian attacks. According to official information, three people, including a child, were injured by falling debris.

Qatar has been attacked repeatedly during the conflict with Iran, but the number of attacks against it is smaller compared to those against countries such as Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Together with Pakistan, Qatar acts as a mediator in attempts to achieve a diplomatic solution between the United States and Iran.