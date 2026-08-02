The number of people killed in the bombing outside the luxurious Italian restaurant “Balzi Rossi“ in Moscow has risen to five, after two of the seriously injured died in hospital. Investigators are checking the serious version that the target of the attack was a high-ranking Russian commander.

Updated data as of 20:56 Bulgarian time on August 2, 2026 confirm serious progress in the investigation of the tragedy that shook Kudrinskaya Square in the Russian capital on Saturday night. The explosion occurred at around 20:10 local time in the immediate vicinity of the summer terrace of the restaurant, located in one of the emblematic Stalinist skyscrapers.

What do we know about the victims and new revelations

Initially, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia reported three deaths on the spot. These were the bomber, the security guard who stopped her at the entrance, and one of the restaurant's customers. According to information from the Russian television channel “REN TV“ (ren.tv), quoted by the world news agency „Reuters“ (reuters.com), the number of victims has now reached five, and six more people remain in critical condition in Moscow hospitals. The total number of injured exceeds 20 people.

The improvised explosive device had a TNT equivalent of about one kilogram and was packed with metal pellets to achieve the maximum number of victims, informed the authoritative Russian newspaper „Kommersant“ (kommersant.ru).

Who was the real target?

On the day of the attack, the „Balzi Rossi“ restaurant was closed to the public due to a large-scale private event. According to investigative journalists from the independent Telegram channel „Astra“ (t.me/astrapress), quoted by the Bulgarian media “Club Z“ (clubz.bg), the establishment was hosting a birthday party for a senior military officer.

The main version that the Russian security services are working on is an assassination attempt against Colonel General Alexander Chaiko – Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Witnesses reported a cluster of numerous cars with black license plates (used by the army) in the area immediately before the detonation. The general was unharmed.

The bomber's profile: A live bomb or an unsuspecting courier?

The investigation is placing serious emphasis on the identity of the woman carrying the bomb. The explosive device was disguised as a gift box. The authorities are investigating the possibility that the device was remotely activated by a third party. It is entirely possible that the woman did not know that she was carrying explosives, but was simply acting as a courier, notes the British newspaper “The Guardian“ (theguardian.com) in its analysis.

As of this writing, the Ukrainian authorities have not officially commented on the incident. However, Russian military bloggers have been quick to blame Kiev for the attack, recalling similar successful assassination attempts in the past, such as those against military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and Darya Dugina.