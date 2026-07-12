New Israeli strikes in Gaza claim casualties

The Israeli army announced that a series of strikes had been carried out against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, the world agencies Reuters and Al-Jazeera reported.

Official representatives of the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the destruction of “terrorist infrastructure“, including a site in Gaza City.

The Palestinian health authorities reported that at least five people, including a 9-year-old girl, were killed in the attacks in the central and southern parts of the enclave.

The military actions are developing against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts in Cairo to strengthen the temporary ceasefire and negotiations to disarm Hamas.