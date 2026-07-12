Trump Lowers Flags for Lindsey Graham

US President Donald Trump has ordered American flags at the White House and public buildings across the country to be flown at half-staff in a sign of mourning following the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

In an official statement released by the American media NBC and the New York Times, Trump described the longtime South Carolina representative as a “great patriot“ and a close friend who was like a member of his family.

The 71-year-old Republican died suddenly after a short illness at his legislative post in the capital, Washington.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also declared a state of mourning and is preparing to appoint an acting replacement for the vacant senatorial seat.