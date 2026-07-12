Iran claims to have struck US bases in Kuwait

Tensions in the Middle East have reached new critical levels after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had carried out successful missile attacks on US military bases in Kuwait. According to information disseminated by Iranian state media, the main targets were positions of US tactical missile systems HIMARS and ATACMS. According to unofficial data from military analysts on social networks, three ballistic missiles directly hit US positions, activating air raid sirens in the region.

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported powerful explosions in Kuwait, while the Kuwaiti Army Command confirmed that air defenses had engaged enemy air targets. Tehran described the attack as retaliation for previous US strikes on the Iranian coast. So far, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not officially confirmed the extent of the damage or possible casualties among personnel.