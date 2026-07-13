Tragedy in Chile: Car crashes into market, killing and injuring several (REVIEW)

Six people lost their lives and seven others were injured in a horrific accident in Chile after a car left the road and crashed into stalls and pedestrians at a busy open-air market. The tragedy took place in the coastal city of Viña del Mar, located about 120 kilometers west of the capital Santiago.

What happened at the “Caupolicán“ market?

The incident occurred in the morning hours at the popular “Caupolicán“ market in the Gomez Carreño neighborhood. The place is known for attracting thousands of shoppers to its more than 1,000 stalls every Sunday.

According to eyewitness accounts collected by Chilean police, the car was traveling at an extremely high speed in the correct lane before the driver lost control. The vehicle went onto the sidewalk, spun around and swept people among the commercial establishments. Local police prefect Colonel Jorge Guaita explained that a hit at a nearby bus stop finally stopped the vehicle, preventing even more casualties.

Who is the driver in custody?

The driver of the vehicle is a non-commissioned officer of the Chilean Navy, who was off duty at the time of the crash. He is the only person detained in the case.

The Navy Command issued an official statement confirming the incident and stating that they are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities. During the on-site breathalyzer test, the serviceman's sample was negative. The man told investigators that he "remembers absolutely nothing" from the moment of the collision.

Versions of the incident and the condition of the injured

The authorities are considering several hypotheses for the tragedy:

Worsened weather conditions: Light rain was falling in the area at the time of the incident, which may have led to aquaplaning and loss of control.

Light rain was falling in the area at the time of the incident, which may have led to aquaplaning and loss of control. Previous collision: Witnesses say the vehicle may have been lightly hit by another car seconds before, which may have caused the driver to panic.

Witnesses say the vehicle may have been lightly hit by another car seconds before, which may have caused the driver to panic. Driving at an inappropriate speed: High speed remains a leading factor in the investigation.

The injured were urgently admitted to the local hospital “Gustavo Fricke“. Among those admitted for treatment are two babies with various injuries. Fortunately, medical teams have confirmed that none of the injured are currently in critical or life-threatening condition.

The head of state's reaction

The President of Chile Jose Antonio Cast made a statement on the social network X, announcing that the country was plunged into grief.

„This tragedy in Viña del Mar has blackened the entire nation. I express my condolences to the families of the victims. All state institutions are working mobilized to support the victims and to fully clarify responsibility for this painful event,“ said President Cast.

The investigation into the case continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office in the Valparaíso district.