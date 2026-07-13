Europe is arming itself: can it replace US technology?

Europe continues to rely on American weapons for its defense. This was also very clear at the NATO summit in Ankara, which also included a defense industry forum - where lucrative orders were mostly awarded to American companies.

However, when it comes to missiles that are so important for European defense, their production or maintenance must be moved to Europe at least partially. "Lockheed Martin" and "Rheinmetall" have already signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint production of ATACMS missiles in Germany. The goal is to increase stocks without Washington being involved in these operations. In the long term, Europe is betting on greater independence.

The issue of "Patriot" missiles in Europe

There is hardly another weapon system that symbolizes the dependence of European allies on the United States as much as the "Patriot". The American air defense system protects strategically important targets in Ukraine and has been used for decades in many NATO member states.

The European response to this dependence does not consist of a single system. At the upper level of defense, where threats are intercepted at high altitude, the SAMP/T NG system from France and Italy should become a European alternative to the "Patriot". The modernized version should also be able to fight ballistic missiles. The first units are to be delivered in 2027.

The middle level of defense should be covered, among other things, by the German IRIS-T system from the Diehl company, which is already in use in Ukraine and operates there with a range of up to 40 kilometers in length and up to 20 kilometers in height. The larger version, the IRIS-T SLX, operates at a greater distance - up to 80 kilometers in length and up to 30 kilometers in height. The first deliveries are scheduled for 2029.

In the short term, Europe cannot replace the "Patriot" systems, but in the more distant future the continent wants to better protect its airspace from Russia with its own systems.

ELSA: Europe's answer to the gaps in long-range weapons

In the event of a conflict, however, it will need not only defense, but also offensive capabilities. When European militaries plan deep precision strikes behind enemy lines, American systems such as the "Tomahawk" cruise missile currently dominate.

As became clear at the NATO summit in Ankara this week, Germany is betting on this solution in the short term. The federal government has signed a memorandum of intent with Washington to purchase "Tomahawk" cruise missiles and "Typhoon" ground-launched systems. The move aims to fill a strategic gap - long-range offensive power. At the same time, however, the deal also highlights the main problem of European defense policy: the urgently needed equipment is currently coming from the United States, while Europe's own systems have yet to be developed.

With the ELSA (European Long-Range Strike Approach) program, six European countries, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, want to develop a number of high-precision long-range weapons. However, the project is still a framework for political-industrial cooperation, which is about to lead to the creation of specific equipment. In addition to the "Euro Multi Missile Launcher" launch platform, it is also about a combination of high-tech cruise missiles, as well as cheaper drones with a long range - from 500 to 2000 km.

The current deliveries are a temporary solution - until Europe develops its own capacity. However, this is not expected to happen before the next decade, i.e. the much-desired independence from the United States in the field of defense will not be achieved earlier than the early 2030s.

At the same time, ammunition in this area is only half the task. The real dependence on Washington lies in the interception of the target ("Kill Chain"). Without a separate, common network of sensors, satellite intelligence and control structures, European missiles are unable to find their targets independently.

DECODER: Europe's lesson on drones

Drones are being used on an unprecedented scale in the war in Ukraine. They are shaping the face of the front and attacks deep in the rear. That is exactly what the EU program "Drone and Counter-Drone European Resolve" (DECODER) is for. It aims to equip the armed forces of EU countries with drones and counter-drone systems, while making the European defense industry more independent of American developments. Currently, 26 EU countries, as well as Norway and Ukraine, are participating in the initiative. It is Kiev's involvement that is considered crucial, given the country's vast experience in this area.

The European Commission estimates the necessary investments by 2033 at 3.5 to 5 billion euros. However, DECODER is not a ready-made development program, but a framework that still needs to be filled with political and industrial content.

IRIS²: secure satellite communication

The significance of "Starlink" on the battlefield in Ukraine has made Europeans think. With IRIS² the EU wants to have its own satellite service, independent of the US. The first contracts for the construction of the satellite network have already been signed. Up to 290 satellites are not only to ensure secure communication between government institutions, but also to be used for defense. The project, worth more than ten billion euros, is to be built between 2029 and 2030 and be ready for operation from 2030.

Saab GlobalEye: with key Swedish technology

Before launching fighter jets or missiles, Europe needs to know what is moving in the air, at sea and on the ground. For this purpose, NATO uses 14 AWACS aircraft, based on the American Boeing 707.

The next generation of the flying radar system will no longer be on an American platform - at the NATO summit in Ankara it became clear that the Alliance will negotiate with the Swedish company Saab for the supply of up to ten GlobalEye early warning aircraft. The contract with the Swedes has not yet been signed, but if concluded quickly, the first aircraft could be delivered as early as 2030.

FCAS: the failed German-French dream

In recent years, many European countries have chosen the most advanced Western fighter jet to date: the American fifth-generation F-35. They are ultra-modern, but they are also a symbol of technological dependence on Washington.

FCAS, called SCAF in France, was supposed to be the European answer to the F-35. With the first sixth-generation fighter, a network system was supposed to be created, consisting of a piloted fighter, accompanying drones, sensors, a data cloud and new weapons. France, Germany and Spain participated in the project with the two main companies "Dassault" and "Airbus". But the core of the project - the next-generation joint fighter - collapsed a few weeks ago after years of wrangling.

The governments in Berlin and Paris have failed to resolve the conflict between "Dassault" and "Airbus" over leadership, division of tasks and key technologies. This is a serious blow to Europe's autonomy in the field of defense. Where dependence on American technology is particularly evident, Europe's largest defense project has failed due to national and industrial interests.

Author: Andreas Knoll