Velislava Petrova: Bulgaria is ready to support the extension of sanctions against Russia today

Bulgaria is ready to support the extension of sanctions against Russia today, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova told Bulgarian journalists in Brussels, where she arrived to participate in the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs. Bulgarian reservations have been taken into account, we are ready to support the package, she said.

Petrova noted that there is still no overall agreement on the sanctions proposed by the European Commission, due to objections from Greece in the energy sector and Austria in the financial sector. Obviously, defending the national position does not lead to isolation, Bulgaria can achieve its goals when it manages to defend its position with arguments, commented Petrova.

She announced that she would travel to Kiev on Wednesday and noted that this visit is related to the recent meetings of Prime Minister Rumen Radev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Petrova specified that her upcoming meetings there will be related to the opportunities for further development of Ukraine's energy security. Bulgaria is looking for those options that would be of the greatest help to Ukraine and would have a positive effect for our country, the minister explained. According to Petrova, options for additional gas transmission to Ukraine for next winter are being discussed, and in a broader sense, there are diverse interests in the energy sphere.