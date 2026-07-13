Iran claims to have destroyed US military facilities in Bahrain and Oman

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had destroyed US military facilities and infrastructure in Bahrain, as well as military radar systems in Oman, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the latest statement released by the IRGC today, the force's naval units attacked US military sites in Juffair, Bahrain, and said the facilities were engulfed in flames after the strike.

The statement also stated that missile and drone strikes destroyed an FPS long-range radar system and a maritime surveillance radar in Oman.

The Corps added that the latest military US actions included a strike on an agricultural pumping station in Mahshahr County, southwest Iran, describing the act as evidence of Washington's hostile approach to the civilian population.

The statement said the strikes were carried out as part of the fifth stage of Iran's retaliatory strikes against US aggression.

The IRGC also stated that safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz depended on the end of the US military presence there and on respect for the sovereignty of coastal states over their territorial waters.

It concluded by warning that continued US interference could have wider consequences that would affect global oil and natural gas markets.